2 dead, 3 injured in dual attack in Israel's Holon

Shafaq News/ A double attack involving stabbing and shooting in the city of Holon, south of Tel Aviv, left two people dead and at least three others injured on Sunday.

The Israeli police received reports of the attack on Moshe Dayan Street and immediately responded, killing the assailant at the scene.

Emergency services from Magen David Adom arrived promptly to provide first aid to the injured before transporting them to Wolfson Hospital.

According to Channel 13, the deceased woman, aged 70, was found first on the street. Near a nearby park, a 70-year-old Israeli was discovered with "fatal" injuries, while a 68-year-old was in "serious" condition.

A third victim, a 26-year-old man, sustained "moderate" injuries in the stabbing.

Israeli police identified the attacker as Ammar Awda, a Palestinian from Salfit in the West Bank. The security source noted that Awda had entered Israel illegally, and efforts are underway to locate another suspect believed to have been involved in the attack.