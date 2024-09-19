US carrier to pause flights between New York and Tel Aviv

2024-09-19T21:04:14+00:00

Shafaq News/ US carrier Delta Air Lines said on Thursday it will pause its flights between New York-JFK and Tel Aviv through December 31, due to escalating security concerns in the Middle East.

The airline said a travel waiver has been issued and urged customers to be prepared for possible adjustments to its Tel Aviv flight schedule, including additional cancellations on a rolling basis.

Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region and avoid affected air spaces.

