Israel kills 12 in Gaza, Netanyahu says it is no longer a threat

Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli strikes killed at least 12 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip, the enclave’s Civil Defense stated on Sunday.

Five people were killed in an Israeli airstrike that hit a tent sheltering displaced civilians in northern Gaza, according to the Civil Defense, with five more people were killed and several others wounded in a separate strike in the southern part of the enclave.

In addition, one person was killed in an attack in Gaza City. Later, the Civil Defense said the death toll increased after another individual was shot by Israeli forces in northern Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that there will be no more threat to Israel from Gaza, reaffirming the need for Hamas disarmament. “There are no longer heavy weapons in Gaza, and Hamas is required to hand over the remaining arms, including rifles, mortars, and launchers,” he added.

In a recorded address to AIPAC, Netanyahu said that Israel “gave President Donald Trump’s plan a chance, and we hope the goal of disarmament can be achieved the easy way.”

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025, Israel has killed 591 Palestinians and injured 1,598 others, the Gaza-run Health Ministry said, raising the war’s total death toll to 72,051, with 171,706 wounded since October 7, 2023.