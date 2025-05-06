Gaza under fire: Nearly 50 killed in 24 hours

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes intensified across the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 50 Palestinians in 24 hours, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The escalation follows Israel’s approval of an all-out campaign to take full control of the Strip. The plan, endorsed by the Security Cabinet, includes relocating large segments of Gaza’s population southward and establishing a long-term military presence.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the move as a strategy to "dismantle Hamas’s military capabilities and ensure the release of hostages."

Since the ceasefire collapsed on March 18, Israeli ground forces have advanced into densely populated areas, including Khan Younis and Shujaiyya. Health authorities in Gaza report the overall death toll has exceeded 52,600, alongside extensive damage to homes and vital infrastructure.

Humanitarian conditions also continue to worsen. Relief agencies warn of severe shortages in food, clean water, and medical supplies. Multiple governments and rights groups have condemned this fallout and urged restraint, warning of an "escalating" crisis.

Meanwhile, Hamas has ruled out further truce talks, demanding Israel fully withdraw and end its blockade before any future negotiations.