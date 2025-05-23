Gaza hit by 75+ airstrikes in 24 hours

Shafaq News/ Israeli forces launched more than 75 airstrikes across the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours under the ongoing “Gideon’s Chariots” operation, the Israeli military announced on Friday.

In a statement, the army reported that targets included rocket launch sites, weapons depots, sniper positions, and several command centers. Ground operations also continue in coordination with military intelligence and the Shin Bet internal security agency.

#عاجل ‼️ يواصل جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي العمل ضد المنظمات الإرهابية في أنحاء قطاع غزة ضمن عملية "عربات جدعون": أكثر من 75 هدفًا تم استهدافها خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية⭕️ تواصل قوات جيش الدفاع في قيادة المنطقة الجنوبية، وبتوجيه من شعبة الاستخبارات العسكرية وجهاز الشاباك، عملياتها… pic.twitter.com/3V7dMrXPeJ — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 23, 2025

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that 107 people were killed and 247 injured in the latest round of strikes.

The humanitarian situation remains severe. After nearly three months of restricted access, the United Nations confirmed the entry of 198 aid trucks through the Kerem Shalom crossing—the largest delivery since Israel imposed an 11-week blockade. An additional 90 trucks were retrieved overnight to accelerate distribution. Despite this, relief agencies confirmed that the delivery remains heavily constrained by continued hostilities.

In Deir al-Balah, six members of volunteer security teams were killed while escorting an aid convoy. Gaza’s media office accused Israeli forces of enabling looting by targeting those guarding humanitarian supplies.

International concern over the escalating toll has prompted a rare joint statement from France, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The three governments condemned Israel’s military campaign, warning of possible consequences if hostilities persist and humanitarian access is not restored.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded by accusing the leaders—Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer, and Mark Carney—of exerting pressure that could undermine Israel’s security. He also warned that easing military pressure could allow Hamas to regroup, mounting further attacks similar to those carried out on October 7.

Since that date, 53,762 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Tens of thousands have been injured, over 11,000 remain missing, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced.