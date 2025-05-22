Netanyahu blasts Western leaders as Gaza casualties mount

Shafaq News/ At least 107 Palestinians were killed and 247 wounded in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, according to local health authorities, as Israeli military operations continue across several areas of the enclave.

After nearly three months of restricted access, the United Nations confirmed the entry of 198 aid trucks through the Kerem Shalom crossing—the largest convoy since Israel imposed an 11-week blockade. The shipment included wheat flour, medical supplies, and nutritional aid.

An additional 90 truckloads were retrieved during an overnight operation aimed at accelerating distribution.

Despite this partial resumption of aid, relief organizations report that access remains severely limited due to ongoing hostilities, complex security conditions, and Israeli-designated delivery routes that delay access to civilians in need. The UN and aid agencies continue to warn of widespread hunger, collapsed infrastructure, and a deteriorating public health system.

The deteriorating humanitarian conditions have prompted a rare joint statement from the leaders of France, the United Kingdom, and Canada condemning Israel’s military actions in Gaza as “disgraceful” and threatened “concrete measures” if hostilities persist and humanitarian access is not restored.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded by accusing the three leaders—Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer, and Mark Carney—of emboldening Hamas. In a video statement, he said their remarks amounted to pressure on Israel to “surrender,” warning that such a stance could allow Hamas to regroup and repeat the October 7 attack.

Since that attack, the total Palestinian death toll has reached 53,762, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.