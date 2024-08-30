Unprecedented tension between Netanyahu, Gallant over Gaza strategy

Shafaq News/ A recent heated exchange between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Security Minister Yoav Gallant has brought to light deep internal divisions within Israel's government over its strategy in Gaza.

A report by the American news outlet Axios revealed an unprecedented shouting match between Netanyahu and Gallant during a recent security cabinet meeting. The altercation centered around differing views on how to proceed with negotiations with Hamas.

According to Israeli officials cited by Axios, Gallant advocated for quickly reaching an agreement with Hamas, emphasizing that the deal is not just about releasing hostages but also represents a strategic turning point for Israel. He argued that pursuing the agreement could reduce regional tensions with Iran and Hezbollah, allowing the Israeli military to regroup and refocus its strategy on other regional threats beyond Gaza.

Gallant warned that failing to move forward with the deal could leave the Israeli military entangled in Gaza and exacerbate tensions across the Middle East, potentially leading to a regional war.

During the discussion, Netanyahu briefed the ministers on the status of the negotiations and presented maps of Israeli military deployments along the Egypt-Gaza border. He noted that these deployments were planned by Israel and approved by the Biden administration, with his condition being the full deployment of Israeli forces along the Philadelphi Corridor.

Gallant interjected, accusing Netanyahu of imposing these plans on the military, despite the military's position that withdrawing some forces could reduce risks and lead to an agreement on the hostages. This accusation enraged Netanyahu, who slammed his hand on the table, accused Gallant of lying, and immediately called for a vote in the cabinet on the maps.

Gallant responded with a sharp rebuke, challenging Netanyahu's authority by saying, "As Prime Minister, you are entitled to put any decision to a vote – including the execution of the hostages."

Netanyahu and seven other ministers voted in favor of maintaining full military control over the Philadelphi Corridor, with Gallant being the sole dissenting voice.

The Axios report highlighted that this unprecedented confrontation underscores the ongoing political discord and growing personal animosity between Netanyahu and Gallant. It also reflects a deep divide between Netanyahu and the majority of Israel's defense establishment and intelligence community regarding Israel's strategy in Gaza nearly a year after the October 7 attacks.

The clash is likely to complicate the Biden administration's efforts to broker an agreement.

*Disclaimer: The views presented by the author do not necessarily reflect the official standpoint of Shafaq News Agency.