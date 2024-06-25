Israeli airstrike kills 15 Palestinians, including Hamas leader’s relatives

Shafaq News/ An Israeli airstrike on a house in the Al-Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City has killed 15 Palestinians, including the sister of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas.

Israeli media outlets also reported that nine members of Haniyeh's family were among the casualties in the attack on Al-Shati camp, as reported by Russia Today

The airstrike is part of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has seen a significant escalation in violence.

Since its start on October 7, 2023, the Israeli war on Gaza has led to the death of 38,179 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women, children, and elderly.