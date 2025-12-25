SDF’s Abdi: Dialogue with Damascus shows “notable progress”

Shafaq News – Damascus

Talks with Damascus have made “notable progress” on several political and military fronts, Mazloum Abdi, commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said on Thursday.

According to Rojava TV, during a briefing to the advisory body supporting the SDF’s negotiation committee in northeast Syria, Abdi reviewed recent developments and the March 10 agreement, highlighting growing convergence with the Syrian government on military integration, which he described as a core element of any settlement and one tied to the public interest.

He noted that constitutional issues remain unresolved and will require extended, detailed negotiations to reach nationwide consensus, emphasizing that any political formula must be grounded in decentralization and inclusive participation.

Syria’s future political system, Abdi stressed, should reflect the country’s social and political pluralism. He also pointed to progress toward a shared framework on border crossings and administrative boundaries.

Expressing confidence in the talks, he signaled that the next phase could produce comprehensive understandings.

Earlier this year, Abdi and transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa reached a preliminary integration arrangement, though disputes over interpretation and implementation later slowed momentum.

Damascus maintains that any agreement must operate within the existing constitutional and legal framework and continues to reject federalism or territorial division, while the SDF has submitted an integration proposal and continues to press for a decentralized system that preserves its structure and combat role.

Read more: March 10 Syria–SDF Pact tested as unwritten timeline nears end-2025