SDF's Abdi on Öcalan’s call: no bearing on our actions

Shafaq News/ The PKK leader, Abdullah Öcalan’s announcement of his party dissolution pertains solely to the PKK and has no connection in Syria, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander, Mazloum Abdi, said on Thursday.

In a press statement, Abdi said that statement was “a positive step,” as it calls for an end to war “and the start of a peaceful political process within Turkiye,” adding, “If peace is achieved in Turkiye, it means there will be no justification for continued attacks on us in Syria.”

Turkiye regards the SDF, particularly its primary faction, the People's Protection Units (YPG), as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which it designates as a terrorist organization.

Turkiye's staunch opposition to any form of autonomous Kurdish governance in the region has fueled repeated military campaigns, often carried out alongside its ally, the Syrian National Army (SNA). Despite multiple US-brokered ceasefire efforts, the situation remains volatile.