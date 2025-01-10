Turkiye neutralizes over 15 PKK/YPG members in Northern Syria

Shafaq News/ More than 15 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) were neutralized in northern Syria, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Friday.

The Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the person in interest has been killed or captured.

On X, the ministry stated that the Turkish Armed Forces “neutralized 20 PKK/YPG terrorists in the Euphrates Shield region and northern Syria,” reaffirming Turkiye's commitment to continue the fight “until the last terrorist is neutralized.”

On Sunday, the ministry reported that its forces neutralized 32 PKK/YPG members in northern Syria and 4 PKK militants in northern Iraq.

Notably, the PKK is labeled a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union.

Turkiye, in coordination with the Syrian National Army, has conducted several military operations in northern Syria, including "Euphrates Shield" in 2016, "Olive Branch (Zeytın Dalı)" in 2018, and "Peace Spring (Barış Pınarı)" in 2019, targeting ISIS and the YPG, which Turkiye considers linked to the PKK.