Turkiye “neutralizes” senior YPG official in Syria

Shafaq News/ The Turkish National Intelligence Organization "neutralized" a senior official of the People's Defense Units (YPG) in Syria's Aleppo Province, Anadolu Agency, Turkiye's semi-official news agency, reported on Monday.

The Syrian Kurdish YPG is an affiliate of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara considers a terrorist organization.

Mahmud Agca was neutralized (killed or captured) while attending a YPG meeting at a house in the Ain al-Arab area, Turkish security sources quoted by the agency stated, confirming that he “was among the planners of several terrorist attacks.”

In a related development, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that two PKK members who fled from northern Iraq have surrendered to a border outpost in Silopi, southeastern Turkiye.

Over the past week, a total of 10 militants fleeing the PKK outside Turkiye have reportedly surrendered to Turkish forces.