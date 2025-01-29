Turkish forces "neutralize" 14 PKK/YPG militants in northern Syria

Shafaq News/ Turkish military forces have "neutralized" 14 PKK/YPG militants in northern Syria, Turkiye’s National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

“The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Peace Spring zone,” the ministry said in a statement on X.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to indicate that the individuals were either killed, wounded, or captured.

Turkiye has carried out a series of cross-border operations in northern Syria since 2016, including Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Peace Spring, targeting PKK/YPG positions.

The PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union.