After al-Taybeh: Israeli drones strike Beit Lif in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Two Israeli drone strikes hit the southern Lebanese town of Beit Lif, Lebanese media reported on Monday.

The first strike targeted a vehicle, injuring one civilian. Meanwhile, the second strike dropped a bomb near a tent, with no casualties recorded.

الوكالة الوطنية: مسيرة اسرائيلية ألقت قنبلة باتجاه خيمة في بيت ليف ولا إصابات — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) April 7, 2025

Israeli and Lebanese authorities have not commented on either incident.

مراسل الجديد: العدو الإسرائيلي يستهدف سيارة في بلدة بيت ليف ووقوع إصابات @farhat_muhamad1 pic.twitter.com/M5w31t8kue — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) April 7, 2025

These attacks follow an earlier drone strike on a motorcycle in Al-Taybeh, also in the South.

#عاجل 🔸في وقت سابق اليوم هاجم جيش الدفاع وقضى في غارة جوية على الارهابي المدعو محمد عدنان منصور قائد المدفعية لحزب الله في منطقة الطيبة جنوب لبنان. 🔸خلال الحرب قاد المدعو محمد ودفع بمخططات إطلاق قذائف صاروخية عديدة نحو منطقة الجليل الاعلى. 🔸سيواصل جيش الدفاع العمل لإزالة… pic.twitter.com/xIyrQ0jFLq — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 7, 2025

On Sunday, Israeli warplanes launched two rounds of airstrikes on residential areas in southern Lebanon.

Despite the ceasefire agreement in place since November 27, Israel has continued airstrikes, particularly in southern and eastern Lebanon, reigniting the debate over Hezbollah’s disarmament.