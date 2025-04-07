After al-Taybeh: Israeli drones strike Beit Lif in Southern Lebanon

After al-Taybeh: Israeli drones strike Beit Lif in Southern Lebanon
2025-04-07T15:02:42+00:00

Shafaq News/ Two Israeli drone strikes hit the southern Lebanese town of Beit Lif, Lebanese media reported on Monday.

The first strike targeted a vehicle, injuring one civilian. Meanwhile, the second strike dropped a bomb near a tent, with no casualties recorded.

Israeli and Lebanese authorities have not commented on either incident.

These attacks follow an earlier drone strike on a motorcycle in Al-Taybeh, also in the South.

On Sunday, Israeli warplanes launched two rounds of airstrikes on residential areas in southern Lebanon.

Despite the ceasefire agreement in place since November 27, Israel has continued airstrikes, particularly in southern and eastern Lebanon, reigniting the debate over Hezbollah’s disarmament.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon