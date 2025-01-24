Israel extends military presence in south Lebanon, defying ceasefire deadline

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed on Friday that Israeli forces would not withdraw from southern Lebanon by the 60-day deadline set in the ceasefire agreement, citing incomplete implementation of the terms.

A statement from Netanyahu's office said, "Due to the incomplete execution of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, the gradual withdrawal process will extend beyond the 60-day timeframe." The statement added that Israel's withdrawal would continue in "full coordination with the US administration."

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that, despite the expiration of the ceasefire trial period on Sunday, Israeli political leaders instructed the military late Thursday not to withdraw from the eastern sector of southern Lebanon at this time. The report noted that in the western sector, the Israeli army had already begun redeploying in accordance with an agreement signed with the Lebanese government.

The political message conveyed to senior Israeli military officials indicated that Israel was seeking additional time for a complete withdrawal, with discussions underway with the US administration to extend the withdrawal period, which could range from days to weeks.

Additionally, the Israeli military plans to establish settlement outposts near Israeli communities along the border with Lebanon, and to carry out border fortifications in the Metula area.

Ceasefire Agreement and Violations

The ceasefire agreement, which went into effect on November 27, 2024, was intended to end the intense fighting between Hezbollah and the Israeli army. The deal called for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 in full, granting both Israel and Lebanon the right to defend themselves, while also stipulating that Lebanese forces would be the sole military presence south of the Litani River. The Lebanese government committed to deploying 10,000 troops to the region, with support from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The agreement also laid out a detailed plan for Israel's phased withdrawal from southern Lebanon within 60 days, alongside resolving the border disputes along the Blue Line, in alignment with UN Resolution 1701.

However, since the ceasefire's implementation, violations have emerged. Reports have indicated that Israel has continued to carry out air and ground attacks across Lebanon under various justifications, and has occupied Lebanese villages near the border that it failed to capture during the war.

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemned these violations, stating that they represented a "serious threat" to regional security and the international efforts to stabilize the situation. On December 22, Lebanon filed a formal complaint with the UN Security Council, documenting 816 Israeli breaches of Lebanese sovereignty, including airstrikes and ground incursions.

Hezbollah's Warning

As the deadline approaches, Hezbollah has issued a stern warning to Israel regarding any failure to meet the withdrawal deadline. The group, which played a central role in the war, described "Any violation of the 60-day deadline is a blatant breach of the agreement, a severe violation of Lebanon's sovereignty, and we call on the Lebanese state to address this with all necessary means under international law."

The military group added that the violation would require Lebanon to take "all available actions to regain its land and liberate it from the clutches of occupation."