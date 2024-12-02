Lebanese Hezbollah targets Israeli military site in response to ceasefire violations

Shafaq News / On Monday, The Lebanese Hezbollah carried out a military response to Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, which took effect early Wednesday morning on November 27, 2024.

In a statement, Hezbollah said, "Since attempts to address violations through relevant authorities have failed, the Islamic Resistance [Hezbollah] carried out an initial defensive and warning response on Monday evening, targeting the Roueisat Al-Alam site," the statement added.

On Monday, the Israeli army intensified its attacks across Lebanon, disregarding the ceasefire agreement. Machine gunfire was directed at homes in the town of Naqoura, followed by an airstrike on Ainata near the municipal building, which injured a civilian in the Bint Jbeil-Maroun al-Ras area.

Additionally, a drone strike targeted a motorcycle near the Marjeyoun power station, killing one person, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. Another drone attack injured a soldier and struck a Lebanese bulldozer conducting work at the Abbara military site in the Hosh Sayyed Ali-Hermel region in eastern Lebanon.

Lebanese media reported around 73 Israeli violations of the cease-fire deal since it came into force last week.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that the US administration has cautioned Israel against violating the ceasefire. US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein reportedly informed Israeli officials that their actions are breaching the terms of the agreement.