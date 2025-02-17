Israeli Official: Israel to keep 5 strategic locations in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army will withdraw from Lebanon on Feb. 18 as scheduled but will maintain a presence in five strategic locations within Lebanese territory, with coordination and approval from the United States, an Israeli official said on Monday.

The official told Yedioth Ahronoth that despite the partial withdrawal and ongoing airstrikes against Hezbollah, the future of the ceasefire remains uncertain.

Concerns are rising over the implications of a "partial" withdrawal. Moshe Davidovich, head of the Frontline Forum, warned of a potential security vacuum, citing uncertainty over post-withdrawal developments. He also criticized the government’s lack of financial support for rebuilding affected northern communities, arguing that southern regions have received more reconstruction aid. Davidovich acknowledged that Israel performed well in the northern sector but insisted that military operations should have been launched earlier.

Lebanese officials warn that any further violations could trigger a wider escalation. Lebanon’s President, Joseph Aoun, expressed skepticism over Israel’s full compliance with the withdrawal, vowing a "unified and comprehensive response through diplomatic channels" while stressing that Lebanon cannot afford another war. He also stated that the Lebanese army is prepared to deploy in the vacated areas and urged international mediators to ensure adherence to the agreement.

According to Lebanese media outlets, the five locations where Israeli forces will remain include Labouneh, Jabal Balat, Al-Dawawir area between Wadi Hunin and Markaba, Jal Al-Deir and Jabal Al-Bat (considered one location) in the Aitaroun, and Tal Al-Hamamis near Khiam town.

The development follows Israel's assassination of Mohammad Shahin, a senior Hamas operative in Lebanon, in the city of Saida (Sidon).

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has continued targeting Hezbollah, launching airstrikes on military positions in the Bekaa region during a speech by Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem. Israel accused Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire agreement.