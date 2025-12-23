Vehicle imports in Iraqi Kurdistan reach 283,000 in 2025

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Region imported 283,000 vehicles in 2025, including hundreds of classic cars, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Director General of the Trade Department at the Kurdish Ministry of Trade and Industry, Nawzad Sheikh Kamil, said authorities issued 955 commercial import licenses and 115 export licenses during the year, adding that new commercial offices opened at the Ibrahim Khalil International Border Crossing now allow traders to obtain licenses on-site without returning to Erbil.

The figures come as Iraq faces debate over new customs fees on imported vehicles, introduced in June under a Cabinet decision that raised duties on some cars to up to 50% of their assessed value, a move officials say aims to boost non-oil revenue while traders warn it has driven up prices.

