Iraqi Trade Ministry denies links to Wasit fire

Shafaq News – Wasit

On Thursday, the Iraqi Ministry of Trade clarified that it has no connection to the hypermarket where a devastating fire broke out in Wasit.

In a statement, Ministry Spokesperson Mohammed Hanoun expressed condolences to the victims’ families, stressing that the commercial center “is not affiliated with the Ministry in any form.” He also urged "accuracy in the handling of public information."

Earlier, a massive fire swept through a major shopping complex in the city of Kut, the capital of Wasit province. According to the Civil Defense, the blaze killed over 60 people, including women and children.