Kurdistan President extends condolences over Wasit fire

Kurdistan President extends condolences over Wasit fire
2025-07-17T11:57:40+00:00

Shafaq News – Erbil/Wasit

On Thursday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani expressed heartfelt condolences following the deadly fire in Wasit province.

In a post on X, Barzani said his heart was with the victims’ families during this time of profound grief, voicing solidarity with all those affected by the tragedy.

The fire broke out earlier inside a large hypermarket in the city of Kut, the provincial capital, killing over 60, including men, women, and children.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon