Kurdistan President extends condolences over Wasit fire

On Thursday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani expressed heartfelt condolences following the deadly fire in Wasit province.

In a post on X, Barzani said his heart was with the victims’ families during this time of profound grief, voicing solidarity with all those affected by the tragedy.

ببالغ الحزن والأسى، تابعنا الفاجعة المؤلمة التي نجمت عن الحريق المُروّع في مركز تجاري بمدينة الكوت، والذي أسفر عن وفاة العشرات من المواطنين وإصابة آخرين بجروح.قلوبنا مع عوائل الضحايا في هذا المصاب الجلل، ونشاركهم حزنهم العميق ومأساتهم الكبيرة. نسأل الله أن يتغمّد الراحلين… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) July 17, 2025

The fire broke out earlier inside a large hypermarket in the city of Kut, the provincial capital, killing over 60, including men, women, and children.