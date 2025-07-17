Iraqi leaders mourn victims of Wasit fire

Shafaq News – Wasit (Updated: 2025-07-17 11:47)

On Thursday, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shia cleric, offered condolences to the families of those killed in a devastating fire in Wasit province.

In a statement, Ayatollah al-Sistani expressed deep sorrow over the “tragic fire,” which claimed dozens of lives and left many others injured. He prayed for mercy upon the victims and strength for their grieving families.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم(إنا لله وإنا اليه راجعون)أعزاءنا أهالي الكوت الكرامالسلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاتهوبعد: فقد تلقينا بمزيد من الأسى والأسف نبأ حادث الحريق المفجع في أحد مراكز التسوق بمدينتكم العزيزة، الذي أودى بحياة العشرات من روّاده وتسبب في إصابة أعداد كبيرة أخرى،… pic.twitter.com/fdcwGCLdtC — العتبة الحسينية المقدسة (@imamhussainorg) July 17, 2025

Meanwhile, National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma) leader Ammar al-Hakim condemned what he called a “recurring pattern of neglect,” urging authorities to address Iraq’s chronic lack of safety measures and to hold those responsible accountable.

For Muqtada al-Sadr, head of the Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM), the tragedy exposed deeper systemic failures. “The disaster exposes their corruption,” he said, referring to the country’s political class.

The Dhi Qar Provincial Council also expressed profound sorrow, and in honor of the victims, the council declared a three-day official mourning period.

The blaze erupted early Thursday inside a large hypermarket in the city of Kut. Witnesses said the flames spread rapidly, trapping dozens of shoppers and employees inside.

According to the Interior Ministry, 61 civilians were killed—most of them from smoke inhalation after being trapped in bathrooms. Fourteen bodies were burned beyond recognition. Civil Defense teams rescued more than 45 others in what officials described as a “heroic effort.”

In response, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered an immediate and thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire and identify any negligence. He also dispatched a fully equipped emergency medical team to support hospitals treating the injured.