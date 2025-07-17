World offers condolences for Iraq’s tragedy

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Several countries and international organizations, including Turkiye, Russia, Iran, the United States, France, Lebanon, and the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), extended condolences to Iraq following the deadly fire in Wasit.

The blaze, which broke out inside a crowded hypermarket in the city of Kut, claimed the lives of more than 60 people, including women and children. Dozens more were injured, many trapped by the flames before rescue teams could intervene.

Here are the official statements of condolence:

– Turkiye's Foreign Ministry:

Regarding the Fire in Iraq's Wasit Province https://t.co/lMGJ2OHejm pic.twitter.com/nPNLcZMMP8 — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) July 17, 2025

– Russia's Embassy in Iraq:

تعرب سفارة روسيا الاتحادية لدى جمهورية العراق بخالص التعازي وصادق المواساة إلى الشعب العراقي الصديق وخاصة لأهل واسط المحترم في فاجعة الكوت الأليمة اننا نتمنى الشفاء العاجل للمصابين ونشارك الم فقدان الأرواح الأبرياء والخسارة المأسوية الموجعة التي تعرضت لها عوائل الضحايا الكريمة pic.twitter.com/SqSMV9cNVb — Russia in Iraq (@RusEmbassyIraq) July 17, 2025

– Iran's Foreign Ministry:

The Islamic Republic of Iran offers its heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the fire incident in neighboring #Iraq's eastern city of Kut. We express our deepest sympathy and solidarity with the people and Government of our… pic.twitter.com/PSgEu4pqaQ — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) July 17, 2025

– United States Embassy in Iraq:

تتقدم بعثة الولايات المتحدة في العراق بأحر التعازي وأصدق مشاعر المواساة إلى أسر وأحباء الضحايا الذين فقدوا أرواحهم في الحريق المدمر الذي اندلع الليلة الماضية في مركز تجاري بوسط مدينة الكوت. نعرب عن عميق حزننا لفقدان الأرواح والإصابات، ونتمنى الشفاء العاجل للجرحى. pic.twitter.com/iPp7VQ574f — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) July 17, 2025

– France:

اتقدم بخالص التعازي لأسر وأقارب ضحايا الحريق الذي وقع صباح اليوم في الكوت مركز محافظة واسط. اتمنى الشفاء العاجل للمصابين. تعرب سفارة فرنسا عن تضامنها التام مع الشعب العراقي. — Patrick Durel (@FrPatrickDurel) July 17, 2025

– UNAMI: