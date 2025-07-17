World offers condolences for Iraq’s tragedy

World offers condolences for Iraq’s tragedy
2025-07-17T14:34:05+00:00

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Several countries and international organizations, including Turkiye, Russia, Iran, the United States, France, Lebanon, and the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), extended condolences to Iraq following the deadly fire in Wasit.

The blaze, which broke out inside a crowded hypermarket in the city of Kut, claimed the lives of more than 60 people, including women and children. Dozens more were injured, many trapped by the flames before rescue teams could intervene.

Here are the official statements of condolence:

