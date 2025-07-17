Iraq declares three days of mourning after Wasit fire

Shafaq News – Wasit

On Thursday, the Iraqi Cabinet declared three days of national mourning in solidarity with the families of victims killed in the Wasit fire.

The announcement came during an emergency session chaired by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Over 60 people, including men, women, and children, lost their lives when a massive blaze tore through a major hypermarket in the city of Kut, the provincial capital.