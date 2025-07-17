Iraq's Parliament Speaker calls for investigation into Wasit fire

2025-07-17T10:59:24+00:00

Shafaq News – Wasit

On Thursday, Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani expressed solidarity with the people of Wasit, extending condolences to the families of those killed in the devastating fire.

In a statement, al-Mashhadani described the incident as a “national tragedy” that “claimed the lives of innocent civilians” and called for a moment of collective mourning.

"Lawmakers representing the province must take full responsibility in reviewing the circumstances of the fire and submit a detailed report to Parliament leadership," he said. "Holding those accountable should be a top priority for the relevant authorities."

The fire had erupted earlier inside a major shopping complex in the city of Kut. According to Civil Defense sources, the blaze killed more than 60 people, including women and children.

