Gold dips in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices dropped at the opening of trading on Wednesday in Baghdad and Erbil, following gains from the previous session, according to a Shafaq News Survey.

In Baghdad’s wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street, the selling price of 21-carat imported gold, Gulf, Turkish, and European, reached 914,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal, while buying prices stood at 910,000 dinars. This was down from 924,000 dinars per mithqal on Tuesday.

The selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 884,000 dinars per mithqal, with buying prices at 880,000 dinars.

In local jewelry shops across the capital, 21-carat imported gold sold for between 915,000 and 925,000 dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged between 885,000 and 895,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also edged lower, with 22-carat gold selling at 964,000 dinars per mithqal, down from 981,000 dinars, while 21-carat gold fell to 918,000 dinars from 935,000 dinars. The price of 18-carat gold reached 789,000 dinars per mithqal, compared with 801,000 dinars previously.