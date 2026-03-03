Badr Organization Condemns US-Israeli War on Iran

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Badr Organization, a political coalition close to Iran, on Monday condemned “the sinful American-Zionist aggression” against Iran, calling it a “blatant violation of international law.”

In a statement, the group accused Washington and Tel Aviv of seeking dominance over regional resources and undermining the will of the people, alleging that the targeting of a primary school for girls, which resulted in the deaths of more than 160 students, as well as attacks on hospitals, markets, and sports facilities in Iran, “reveals their arrogant reality.”