Missile debris injures 17-year-old girl at displaced camp in Zakho

Shafaq News- Zakho

A 17-year-old girl was injured on Tuesday after debris from a missile fell on the Bajet Kandala camp for displaced people south of the Zakho Independent Administration in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, a government source told Shafaq News.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident, the source added.

Since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed it had carried out 67 operations over the past 48 hours in two Iraqi provinces and four other countries, targeting the US “occupation bases” and interests in the region. In a graphic, circulated by outlets affiliated with the factions, listed several bases it said were targeted inside Iraq, including Harir base, Ain al-Asad base, Erbil base, al-Rukban base, al-Rasheed base, and a site referred to as the Coastal Facility base. It also names locations in the Kurdistan Region, including Erbil and al-Sulaymaniyah, as well as in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has also claimed responsibility for missile attacks against US interests in Iraqi Kurdistan, including firing ballistic missiles such as the Fattah-110 toward the US Consulate and Harir Base.