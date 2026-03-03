ISX trades $2M in weekly trading

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded more than 3 billion Iraqi dinars (roughly $2M) in trading value last week, marking a 42% decline compared with the previous week.

According to market data, 4.686 billion shares were traded worth 3.280 billion dinars, up 34% in volume from the previous week, through 3,568 transactions.

The ISX60 index closed at 963.44 points, reflecting a 0.27% increase from the previous session.

Investors traded shares of 70 companies, while 24 others saw no activity due to unmatched buy and sell orders. Ten companies remained suspended for failing to submit required disclosures.

Non-Iraqi investors purchased 108 million shares worth 107 million dinars through 52 transactions, while selling 9 million shares valued at 102 million dinars through 62 transactions.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five trading sessions per week, from Sunday to Thursday, and includes 104 listed Iraqi joint-stock companies representing the banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotel, and service sectors.