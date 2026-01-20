ISX reports around $1.2M in weekly trading

Shafaq News– Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded more than 1.7 billion Iraqi dinars (roughly $1.14M) in trading value last week, marking a 69% decline in value compared with the previous week.

According to the recorded data, the exchange saw 1.27 billion shares traded worth 1.713 billion dinars —down 78% in volume from the previous week— through 2,554 contracts.

The ISX60 index closed at 984.54 points, reflecting a 1.353% decline from the previous session.

Investors traded shares of 69 companies, while 25 others saw no activity due to unmatched buy and sell orders. Ten companies remained suspended for failing to submit required disclosures.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five sessions per week, from Sunday to Thursday, and includes 104 listed companies across the banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotel, and service sectors.