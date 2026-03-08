Iran hits US helicopter base in Kuwait

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy on Sunday launched a drone and ballistic missile strike on a US helicopter base in Al-Adiri, Kuwait, targeting key facilities inside the installation.

A statement from the IRGC indicated that ballistic missiles hit aircraft preparation and maintenance areas, fuel storage tanks, and the base’s command building, inflicting extensive damage on the site.

Tensions escalated after joint US–Israeli strikes on Iranian sites on February 28, which reportedly killed Khamenei along with several commanders from the IRGC and the Iranian army. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military facilities across the region, including bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.