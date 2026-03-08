China says Iran war “should never have happened”

Shafaq News- Beijing

War in the Middle East should never have happened, China’s foreign minister Wang Yi stated on Sunday, adding that changing the Iranian regime “will find no popular support”.

Speaking on the sidelines of China’s annual parliamentary and political gatherings, known as the Two Sessions, he called on countries to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran and other Gulf states, warning against violations of their borders.

He added that the people of the Middle East are “the true owners of the region” and that regional issues should be resolved by the countries themselves. The minister also emphasized that stirring up “color revolutions” or imposing political changes from abroad is not a proper way to address sensitive problems.

Wang Yi noted, “A strong fist does not mean strong reason. The world cannot return to the law of the jungle,” stressing that China was “committed to a spirit of mutual respect” in US-China relations. Recent talks between Trump and Xi Jinping, China’s president, were “heartening”, he said.

Tensions escalated following joint US–Israeli strikes on Iranian sites on February 28, which reportedly killed Khamenei along with several commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iranian army. Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military facilities across the region, including bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.