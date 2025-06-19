Russia, China urge de-escalation between Isreal and Iran

Shafaq News/ Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need to halt the military escalation between Iran and Israel, during a phone call on Thursday.

Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian president, said both leaders agreed to instruct their respective agencies to intensify communication and exchange views in the coming days.

The two presidents affirmed their shared stance that resolving the situation in the Middle East requires diplomatic means, not military action. “They condemned Israel’s actions, which they said violate the United Nations Charter,” Ushakov added.

Xi voiced support for Russia’s mediation efforts, expressing confidence that they would help reduce tensions, while Putin reiterated Russia’s readiness to mediate in the Middle East if needed.

Earlier, Putin expressed readiness to mediate an end to the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, proposing a settlement that safeguards Tehran’s right to pursue a peaceful nuclear program.

Commenting on US remarks regarding the possible assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Putin said he does not even wish to discuss the possibility of such an action by the United States.