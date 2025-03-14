Iran, Russia, and China hold talks on Tehran’s nuclear program in Beijing

Shafaq News/ Senior diplomats from Iran, Russia, and China met in Beijing on Friday to discuss Iran’s nuclear program, in a meeting that could set the stage for long-stalled negotiations.

China’s Foreign Ministry said the three nations were seeking a “diplomatic” resolution to Iran’s nuclear issue. “In the current situation, we believe that all parties should maintain calm and restraint to avoid escalating the Iran nuclear situation, or even walking towards confrontation and conflict,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters ahead of the talks.

The meeting brought together Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi. According to a joint statement released by Chinese state media, they called on all relevant parties “to avoid actions that escalate the situation and jointly create a favorable atmosphere and conditions for diplomatic efforts.”

The discussions come as Washington has renewed its push to restart nuclear negotiations with Tehran. Since returning to the White House in January, US President Donald Trump has sent overtures to Iran’s leadership, including a letter to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urging new talks. However, Trump also warned that the US was within its rights to take military action against Iran’s nuclear program if Tehran refused negotiations.

“I’ve written them a letter, saying I hope you’re going to negotiate, because if we have to go in militarily, it’s going to be a terrible thing for them,” Trump said.

Iran has dismissed Washington’s efforts. President Masoud Pezeshkian responded defiantly, saying, “It is unacceptable for us that they [the US] give orders and make threats.” Addressing Trump directly, he added, “I will not come to negotiate with you. Do whatever the hell you want!”

Ayatollah Khamenei also rejected what he called pressure from “hegemonic powers,” reiterating that Tehran neither possesses nor seeks nuclear weapons.

Tensions escalated further this week after the United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting on Iran’s nuclear program, with six of its 15 members— the US, France, Greece, Panama, South Korea, and the UK— participating. Tehran condemned the session as a “misuse” of the Security Council and summoned the British, French, and German ambassadors to protest their “collusion with Washington.”

Meanwhile, Iran lashed out at Washington over newly announced US sanctions targeting its oil minister, calling them “another clear proof of the falsity of [US] statements and another sign of its hostility to development.”