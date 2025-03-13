Nuclear dispute intensifies: Iran summons envoys

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassadors of Britain, France, and Germany, protesting their "collusion with Washington" in arranging a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on Tehran’s nuclear program.

Hassaninejad Pirkouhi, Director General of International Peace and Security Department at the ministry, summoned the envoys over what he described as the misuse of the Security Council to target Iran’s "peaceful nuclear program,” according to Iranian outlets. The diplomats pledged to relay Tehran’s position to their governments.

Iranian outlets further said that Iran’s UN envoy, Sa’eed Iravani, accused Washington of using the Security Council to intensify its "economic war" against Tehran, calling the meeting an "unwarranted interference" in its cooperation with the IAEA.

The Security Council convened the closed session on Wednesday at the request of six members—France, Greece, Panama, South Korea, Britain, and the United States, with reports saying that they sought to address Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding undeclared nuclear materials found at multiple sites.

The session took place amid ongoing accusations that Iran is expanding its nuclear activities in violation of the nuclear agreement.