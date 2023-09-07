UN welcomes resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran, KSA

Shafaq News / The United Nations welcomed the exchange of ambassadors between Iran and Saudi Arabia, marking the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Deputy UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq stated to journalists, "We welcome any steps taken by countries to normalize their relations with each other, and this is always a positive step forward."

Just two days ago, the new Iranian Ambassador, Ali Reza Enayati, arrived in Riyadh, while the new Saudi Ambassador, Abdullah Al-Anzi, arrived in Tehran, commencing their respective diplomatic duties.

By elevating their diplomatic relations to the ambassadorial level, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have officially restored their relations at the highest level after a hiatus of nearly seven years.