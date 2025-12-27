Gold prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

Gold prices, both foreign and locally produced, rose on Saturday in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey wholesale gold prices at Baghdad’s al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 913,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with buying prices at 909,000 dinars. Prices stood at 905,000 dinars last Thursday.

The selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 883,000 dinars per mithqal, while the buying price stood at 879,000 dinars.

In retail jewelry shops, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 915,000 and 925,000 dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold for between 885,000 and 895,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also climbed, with 22-carat gold selling at 948,000 dinars per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 905,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 775,000 dinars, according to local market figures.