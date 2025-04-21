Gold prices surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, gold prices skyrocketed in Baghdad, Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, in Baghdad’s main wholesale market on al-Nahr Street, one mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) of 21-carat foreign gold — including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties — was selling at 694,000 IQD, up from 686,000 IQD on Sunday. The buying price stood at 681,000 IQD.

Iraqi gold of the same carat was priced at 664,000 IQD per mithqal, with a buying price of 661,000 IQD, compared to 655,000 IQD the previous day.

In jewelry shops, foreign 21-carat gold sold for between 695,000 and 705,000 IQD per mithqal, while locally produced gold ranged from 665,000 to 675,000 IQD.

In Erbil, prices remained stable. One mithqal of 24-carat gold was selling for 795,000 IQD, 21-carat at 695,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 595,000 IQD.