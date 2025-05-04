Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, inch lower in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad, while recording a downward trend in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, in Baghdad’s wholesale markets on al-Nahr Street, the price of one mithqal (4.25 grams) of 21-carat gold of Gulf, Turkish, or European origin sold for 658,000 IQD, with a buying price of 654,000 IQD, up slightly from Thursday’s rate of 655,000 IQD.

Local 21-carat Iraqi gold was sold for 628,000 IQD per mithqal, while the buying price stood at 624,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, prices for a mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 660,000 and 670,000 IQD. Iraqi gold of the same carat traded between 630,000 and 640,000 IQD.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold for 765,000 IQD, 22-carat for 700,000 IQD, 21-carat for 670,000 IQD, and 18-carat for 575,000 IQD.