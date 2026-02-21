Gas pipeline explosion hits Iraq’s Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

A gas transport pipeline exploded at dawn on Saturday in the Bajwan area of Kirkuk, sparking a fire, a North Oil Company official told Shafaq News.

No casualties were reported, and the cause of the blast remains unknown.

Civil defense teams contained the blaze and prevented it from spreading to nearby facilities, the source added.

In June 2025, a gas pipeline near the Al-Ajil fields in Saladin exploded due to corrosion in an aging section of the line, causing a large fire without injuries before operations resumed, a North Gas Company source told Shafaq News at the time.