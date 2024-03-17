Two Iraqi troops wounded by "foreign object" explosion in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Two Iraqi soldiers were injured by the explosion of a "foreign object" left over from the Islamic State militant group in southwestern Kirkuk, a security source said.

The source told the Shafaq News agency that members of the 45th Brigade of the Iraqi army's 11th Division were cleaning their new headquarters in the village of Salmani, which is located in the al-Rashid district, 45 kilometers southwest of Kirkuk.

"During the cleaning process, a foreign object buried underground exploded. Two soldiers sustained moderate injuries," the source said.

The source added that a force from the brigade transferred the wounded to the Hawija hospital for treatment and opened an investigation into the incident.

The source said it was likely that the "foreign object" was a remnant of the Islamic State group.

In a separate incident, the source confirmed that a security force arrested a wanted person at a checkpoint on the Kirkuk-Sulaymaniyah road. The source said that when the force checked the man's information, it turned out that he was wanted by the security forces according to Article 4 of the Terrorism Law. He was handed over to a police station for investigation.