President Barzani advocates for Baghdad-Erbil dialogue as he meets al-Khanjar in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, President of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, called for fostering dialogue between the Kurdish region and the Iraqi federal government during a series of meetings with political leaders in Baghdad on Sunday.

In discussions with Khamees al-Khanjar, head of the Sovereignty Party, Barzani emphasized that his visits to Baghdad were part of the Kurdistan Region's ongoing efforts to resolve lingering disputes with Baghdad through "dialogue and adherence to the Iraqi constitution."

A readout by Barzani's bureau said the meeting took place at Khanjar's headquarters in Baghdad, where both leaders reviewed a range of political issues, particularly the vacant post of Speaker of the House of Representatives. Barzani and Khanjar underscored the urgency of filling this position to "prevent a legislative void and ensure compliance with legal and constitutional obligations."

"These discussions are crucial in continuing the Kurdistan Region's approach to open dialogue with Baghdad, aiming to find common ground on outstanding issues within the framework of the constitution and political agreements," Barzani said.

Khanjar echoed Barzani's sentiments, praising the role of the Kurdish leadership in the political landscape of Iraq. He noted that achieving mutual understanding among all political stakeholders, based on shared national interests, would bolster the success of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's government and pave the way for greater political and security stability.