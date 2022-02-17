Report

President Barzani meets with Italy's Ambassador to Iraq

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-17T12:43:39+0000
Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, stressed Erbil's readiness to solve its differences with Baghdad.

President Barzani received today, Thursday, the Italian ambassador to Iraq, Maurizio Greganti, in Erbil.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed the latest updates in the war against terrorism, where Greganti commended the efforts of the Peshmerga forces in the battle against ISIS.

President Barzani expressed the Region's readiness to enhance relations with Rome, especially in the fields of investment and commerce.

The meeting shed light on the latest political and security developments in the country, and laid emphasis on the importance of the work carried out by the joint operations command, the Peshmerga forces, and the global coalition to defeat terrorism.

