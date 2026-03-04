France backs Iraqi Kurdistan amid attacks

Shafaq News- Erbil

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot reaffirmed France’s solidarity with and support for the Kurdistan Region during a phone call with Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani amid attacks targeting the Region.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency on Wednesday, the discussion addressed regional developments and ways to manage current challenges, with both sides agreeing to maintain close coordination to safeguard security and stability.

سەرۆك نێچيرڤان بارزانى و وەزيرى دەرەوەى فەرەنسا دۆخی ناوچه‌که‌ تاوتوێ ده‌که‌نhttps://t.co/oAwVffH2eD pic.twitter.com/HUaDQfRQGJ — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) March 4, 2026

Barzani expressed appreciation for France’s continued backing and highlighted the role of France and the international community in easing tensions and preventing broader conflict.

The Kurdish president also held separate phone calls late Tuesday with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and French President Emmanuel Macron, calling for stronger regional coordination and emphasizing the need to preserve peace and stability.