Barzani: Kurdistan-France ties are "deep and historical"

Shafaq News / President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, described the region's relationship with France as "deep and historical" in a post on his former Twitter account following his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace.

President Nechirvan Barzani stated, "I was pleased to meet my dear friend President Macron in Paris," adding, "We discussed developing relations between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and France, along with the latest developments in Iraq and the region."

He further emphasized, "The Kurdistan Region's relationship with France is deep and historical, evidence of our shared commitment to peace, stability, and progress."