President Barzani meets global leaders at Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening in Paris

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with several world leaders on the sidelines of the reopening ceremony of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

The Kurdistan Region Presidency shared photos of the President meeting prominent figures including French President Emmanuel Macron, US President-elect Donald Trump, and American entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk.

A formal reception was held for Barzani in Paris, with an official motorcade that carried the Kurdistan Region flag and name.

Barzani attended the historic reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral at the invitation of the French President, alongside leaders from around the globe. The ceremony marked the completion of major restoration efforts on the cathedral, which was severely damaged in a fire in 2019.