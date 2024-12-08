President Barzani meets global leaders at Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening in Paris
Shafaq News/
On Saturday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with several
world leaders on the sidelines of the reopening ceremony of the Notre-Dame
Cathedral in Paris.
The Kurdistan
Region Presidency shared photos of the President meeting prominent figures including
French President Emmanuel Macron, US President-elect Donald Trump, and American
entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk.
A formal
reception was held for Barzani in Paris, with an official motorcade that
carried the Kurdistan Region flag and name.
Barzani
attended the historic reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral at the invitation
of the French President, alongside leaders from around the globe. The ceremony
marked the completion of major restoration efforts on the cathedral, which was
severely damaged in a fire in 2019.