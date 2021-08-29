President Barzani: President Macron's visit supports the democratic process in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, said that the French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Iraq is "important" and supports the democratic process in Iraq.

"We are thrilled to receive President Macron in Erbil today", Barzani said in a joint press conference held today.

Barzani added, "We discussed today the security and political situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and the latest developments", noting, "they also discussed enhancing relations and France's support for the region and Iraq in fighting terrorism."