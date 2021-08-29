Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani: President Macron's visit supports the democratic process in Iraq

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-29T16:50:46+0000
President Barzani: President Macron's visit supports the democratic process in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, said that the French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Iraq is "important" and supports the democratic process in Iraq.

"We are thrilled to receive President Macron in Erbil today", Barzani said in a joint press conference held today.

Barzani added, "We discussed today the security and political situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and the latest developments", noting, "they also discussed enhancing relations and France's support for the region and Iraq in fighting terrorism."

related

President Barzani meets with leaders of Kurdish Parties

Date: 2021-06-29 15:49:39
President Barzani meets with leaders of Kurdish Parties

Barzani meets Erdogan

Date: 2020-09-04 12:47:07
Barzani meets Erdogan

President Barzani calls for a "Peaceful Solution" between the Palestinians and the Israelis

Date: 2021-05-12 07:25:48
President Barzani calls for a "Peaceful Solution" between the Palestinians and the Israelis

Nechirvan Barzani hosts a Kurdish Innovator

Date: 2021-02-07 12:57:52
Nechirvan Barzani hosts a Kurdish Innovator

Kurdistan’s President calls Iraqi politicians to hold dialogue to ensure better future for Iraq

Date: 2021-03-31 19:53:40
Kurdistan’s President calls Iraqi politicians to hold dialogue to ensure better future for Iraq

Nechirvan Barzani: Kurdistan is the home of all its components

Date: 2020-09-28 14:06:59
Nechirvan Barzani: Kurdistan is the home of all its components

A delegation from the Sadrist movement meets with Kurdistan leaders

Date: 2021-06-01 10:51:51
A delegation from the Sadrist movement meets with Kurdistan leaders

Kurdistan’s President discusses the situation of the Armenian community with archbishop Asadourian

Date: 2021-07-29 09:08:13
Kurdistan’s President discusses the situation of the Armenian community with archbishop Asadourian