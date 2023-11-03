Élysée Palace hosts the Barzani-Macron summit today

Shafaq News / The Élysée Palace hosted a meeting today between the French President Emmanuel Macron and the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani.

This meeting marks the first of its kind at the Élysée between Macron and a Middle Eastern official. It will involve discussions about the ongoing rapid developments in Iraq amid the repercussions of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, raising growing concerns about its regional expansion, including its impact on Iraq.

Barzani arrived in Paris yesterday, responding to an official invitation from President Macron. The Kurdistan Region Presidency stated that President Nechirvan Barzani will discuss French relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, enhancing mutual cooperation, as well as the overall situation in Iraq and the region.

This visit is the fourth official one by Nechirvan Barzani since he assumed the presidency of the Kurdistan Regional Government in his previous term, and in his current term. It was planned for President Macron to visit Iraq to attend the "Third Baghdad Conference," which was supposed to take place at the end of October, but it has been postponed until further notice.