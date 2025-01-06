France’s Macron: Iran’s nuclear escalation pushes region to the brink

Shafaq News/ French President, Emmanuel Macron, said on Monday that addressing Tehran's nuclear program will be a priority in discussions with the next US administration under Donald Trump.

Speaking at the annual gathering of French ambassadors in Paris, Macron stated, "Iran is the principal strategic and security challenge for France, Europe, the entire region, and far beyond."

He warned that Iran's accelerating nuclear program is pushing the situation to "the brink of a rupture”, suggesting that leaders must consider whether to activate a mechanism to reinstate sanctions on Iran before October 2025.

Macron also said that Iran's nuclear program is nearing a point of no return, and France will need to hold a strategic dialogue on Tehran with Trump’s incoming administration.

On Syria, Macron called for a pragmatic approach to regime change, vowing not to abandon Western-allied Kurdish fighters, indicating that "France will remain deeply involved in the transitional process to establish a free Syria that respects its ethnic, political, and sectarian diversity.”

He pledged continued support for Kurdish fighters, whom he described as "freedom warriors" combating terrorism, including ISIS.

Addressing Trump’s return to the White House, the French president announced that the incoming US president "knows that France is a steadfast ally with realistic ambitions for the transatlantic relationship."

Reflecting on Trump's first term he added, "Between 2016 and 2020, France worked effectively with President Trump. If we act weak or defeatist, we reduce our chances of earning America’s respect under Trump’s leadership."

On the war between Russia and Ukraine, Macron assumed, "There is no quick or easy solution to this conflict," urging Ukrainians to engage in "realistic talks over territories" to seek a resolution.

Additionally, he called for US support to shift the dynamics and encourage Russia to negotiate, stressing the European Union’s responsibility to provide security guarantees for Ukraine, "this is Europe's duty as the first line of defense."

The French president urged European nations to "move faster and stronger" in developing their defense industries amidst escalating threats.

Macron highlighted, "The question is whether Europeans want to produce what they need for their security over the next 20 years,", warning of the risks of over-reliance on the US defense industry, which could lead to "strategic dependencies."