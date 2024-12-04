HTS offensive exposes al-Assad allies' vulnerabilities, Blinken says

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the recent advances made by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Syria indicate that the supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, namely Russia and Iran, are "distracted."

During a NATO meeting on Wednesday, Blinken noted that “al-Assad’s refusal to engage meaningfully in any process to resolve the political crisis in Syria has opened the door for HTS's offensive.”

Since the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Russia and Iran have been pivotal in supporting President Bashar al-Assad's regime. Their support includes military aid and strategic backing that has influenced the conflict's dynamics.

Russia

Moscow has been a steadfast ally, providing crucial military assistance, including airstrikes against opposition forces. This support has been instrumental in key battles, such as the recapture of Aleppo.

Russia views Syria as a critical ally in the Middle East, offering strategic advantages like access to the Mediterranean via its naval base in Tartus and the Khmeimim air base, as per a report by the Meduza website.

Recently, Russian warplanes have joined Syrian forces in conducting airstrikes to halt the advances made by HTS and other armed factions in northern Syria.

Iran

Tehran has similarly supported al-Assad with military advisors, financial aid, and mobilizing allied groups like Hezbollah, according to the Associated Press.

“Iran's involvement is driven by its strategic interests, including maintaining regional influence and countering rival powers. Iranian-backed forces have played significant roles in various battles, helping al-Assad's government regain control of key areas.”

In response to the recent HTS offensive, Iran has continued to provide critical support, bolstering Syrian regime forces to counter the insurgent advances.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham offensive

The recent offensive by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, in northwestern Syria has marked a new escalation in the ongoing conflict.

The offensive, codenamed "Deterrence of Aggression (Reda al-Adwan)," began on November 27, 2024. HTS, along with the National Liberation Front, Jaysh al-Izza, and other Turkish-backed factions targeted pro-government forces in Idlib, Aleppo, and Hama provinces, resulting in 400 casualties, including civilians.

As of Dec. 4, 2024, the conflict continues with intense battles ongoing on the outskirts of Hama.