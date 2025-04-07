Nigeria: 52 killed, nearly 2000 displaced in gunmen attacks

Shafaq News/ At least 52 people were killed and nearly 2,000 displaced in a series of attacks conducted by gunmen over several days in Plateau state, northern Nigeria, Nigeria's emergency agency confirmed on Monday.

The region has previously seen clashes between farmers and herders, but the motives behind the recent attacks on six villages in Bokkos remain unclear. However, the violence marks the deadliest outbreak since December 2023, when more than 100 people were killed in the same area.

In a statement issued late Sunday, NEMA said "gunmen carried out brutal attacks" that led to numerous fatalities and widespread destruction of property.

"More than 1,820 people have been displaced. Three displacement camps have been set up," the agency added noting that the security situation remains tense.

The Nigerian presidency announced that President Bola Tinubu had ordered security forces to hunt down the attackers, stating that they would face "severe punishment."